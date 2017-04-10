Is It Time to Back up the Truck on Mining Shares?

My good friend and colleague, Larry Edelson, was famous for his bold predictions and forecasts on everything from stocks … gold … silver … just about any market that you can think of.
And when he felt a particular market had bottomed and it was the time to buy with both hands, one of his sayings was …
“It’s time to back up the truck.”
This saying was one of my favorites from Larry. And it got me to thinking …
Is it time to back up the truck on gold and silver miners?
The short answer: Not yet.
I have been studying Larry’s AI cycle charts and we’re getting close, no doubt about it.
But we still don’t have the all-clear signal.
In fact, if you take a look at the latest chart on gold miners — the one below is on VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) — you can see that miners are starting to push out of the top of a triangle pattern …
Is this a bullish sign? You bet. If we get a breakout above the top line on the chart, a nice rally into May would definitely be in the cards.
Another big positive: The uptrend line — the bottom line on the chart — is still solidly intact. That tells me that powerful bullish forces are still at play.
Plus, gold stocks are up over 90% from their bottom, with junior miners leading the way, up 118% — another positive.
But there’s no getting around the choppy trading action that this chart shows. And that volatility is going to continue as we stretch further into 2017.
Don’t forget: Gold and silver mining stocks had a huge run after bottoming in January 2016. Initialing surging 151% into August of last year before retreating almost 40% into December. So, they’re no stranger to volatility.
Should we get the breakout I’m anticipating, there will be a handful of key trades — in mining companies and sectors — that would be ripe for profits. But you have to know which are the likely candidates. And more importantly, when to make your trades.
That’s why, all told, the name of the game right now for miners is caution. It’s not quite time to back up the truck.
Good Investing,
Mike Burnick
Dave S. April 10, 2017
That’s my fave Edelson saying and no doubt of many other Edelson fans. Disappointing that we never did back up that truck with Larry.
Best of luck to all.
Henry April 10, 2017
Larry always said to wait a bit more before backing up the truck. Didn’t want to make a wrong call.
Antoaneta Pinto April 10, 2017
Larry, shortly before his death, was selling services for several years ahead. I asked him once: what happens if you die? I got no answer. Today Mike Burnick was doing the math for 10 years ahead. No comment.
$1,000 gold April 10, 2017
good call, mike. the bottom in gold and miners ain’t in yet. when nobody wants gold … time to back up the truck.
$1,000 gold April 10, 2017
btw, this is likely just a midway fractal on gold’s journey to the bottom.
Brent Shannon April 11, 2017
Mike I have been following Larry’s lead for the last few years. I am waiting for the payoff to begin any time now because I am drowning. Obviously can’t afford to by every recommendation but the ones I have bought are all still under water. BTG at one point since last Sept I was up 1200.00 around Jan 2017 but held on as reccommended to loose it all back. Timmons never got above the original buy after falling below buy rate of .40 and Vista Gold holding a little under even at 1.05. I made one mistake buying the wrong silver play SLV and it is up 240.00 best thing I have so far in the Gold plays. LOL Brent