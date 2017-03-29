Greek Liquidation Sales Spell More Trouble

Greece needs to sell 6 billion euros of state-controlled assets by 2018 – to fulfill terms of the country’s previous bailout – before securing more cash.
The asset sales are a maneuver to privatize parts of Greece’s infrastructure and to satisfy the ongoing 86 billion-euro bailout with the European Union.
You read that right: 86 billion euros in bailout money.
These asset fire sales include …
- Lenders demanding a larger stake in Greece’s main electricity utility PPC, the largest producer of coal-fired electricity in the European Union with fixed assets of 17.3 billion euros.
- Three bids for a majority stake (67%) in the country’s second-largest port.
- Last year’s sale of a 67% stake in the port of Piraeus – the country’s largest port – to Chinese shipping giant Cosco Holding Co. for 368.5 million euros.
And if you think these sales are going to fix things for Greece, think again.
Despite these recent moves, there remain differences among Athens, the EU and the IMF over labor and fiscal issues. All of which stand in the way of a crucial bailout review and delay fresh loans for cash-strapped Greece.
But the bills still need to be paid.
In fact, the Bank of Greece’s governor recently noted that the country’s back was against the wall regarding the second review of Greece’s third bailout program.
To make matters worse, economic data is deteriorating and sentiment remains negative.
Consider …
A recent Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (GSEVEE) survey indicated:
- That 4-in-10 Greek businesses consider it likely that they’ll close shop in the coming year – that’s a stunning 40%!
- Credit conditions are tightening up, with 7-out-of-10 businesses noting growing liquidity problems and shortages of capital from the markets.
- For every two firms hiring, three plan to cut payrolls in the coming six months.
And that’s not all …
Workers’ rights are the latest sticking point in the bailout deal.
The IMF wants more deregulation in Greece’s labor market and it rejects rolling back previous labor reforms as stipulations for more funding.
But the ruling Syriza Party wants to restore union powers to negotiate wages.
In the meantime, the unemployment rate in Greece stands at 23%. Absolutely mind-blowing!
That’s why I’m not one bit surprised that Greeks are taking money out of their banks left and right.
In fact, Greeks withdrew 750 million euros in February, amounting to 2.3 billion in the last three months.
And get this: Central bank figures indicate the trend continuing in March!
Greece’s problems continue to skyrocket. And they’ve yet to learn that you can’t save a nation drowning in debt by throwing more debt at it any more than you can save a drowning man by throwing more water on him.
Good jnvesting,
Mike Burnick
Comments 14
Michael March 29, 2017
Great article.
Kind regards,
Michael.
Christian Kircher March 29, 2017
well so what do you propose they should do?
its easy to tell us the facts but this does not resolve the problem. I do know greek people one of them lives in london and is the son of a bankdirector. All the money of his family is in london . and so are many rich greek families who have their bankaccounts in london. You think they will pay the european community or keep their money?
the greek governement is in a really difficult situation. if they refuse to obey they get no more money and cannot keep on the necessary administration of the country. If they accept the conditions they get in very uncomfortable position towards the greek population. They cheated thats right but they are part of europe. so there is a principal question. is it not necessary to help the poor so that the whole thing survive. Is it not our duty to help when people are starving? We have lots of environmental problems now radioactivity and poison in food and so on. Pollution kills also. So you want to blame greece for the fact they owe some money. america does own even more money than grece per habitant. I think it is three times more and you want to give a lesson to greece people and make them responsible because they also wanted to live as you live and we all. No we are all responsible for what happens.
David March 30, 2017
Greek people like many others need to learn that you cannot endlessly live on credit. Countries, like individuals, need to pay their way and not spend more than they earn. As Charles Dickens once wrote “Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen pounds nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds nought and six, result misery”. This is so very true. Bills have to be paid and loans repaid and the sooner people of today learn this hard lesson, the better they all will be.
Mike Hunsaker March 29, 2017
Doing a fire sale of important infrastructure such as power generation just invites the formation of costly monopolies. The EU bureaucrats and elites are bad enough, but monopolists are going to be worse. Giving away vital public jewels for a small breathing space is just laying the groundwork for a later, bigger disaster. The bank outflows will just get worse. Cashless economy is soon to follow with further depredations.
f151 March 29, 2017
This is probably the last gasp for socialist Greece. They are reaching the point where no one will lend to them. Strangely, I was there last year and there were no (readily apparent) big problems. I did not see a lot of homeless people, etc., although such has been reported. I was told that there were a lot of “immigrants” (mostly young males) that have forced their way in and demanding government aid.
I think it IS a good idea to sell off most of the federal assets. The unions and socialists that have strangled the county will start to lose their grip (especially those that will be working for the Chinese – they face a rude wakeup!). But Greece is facing deflation….and THAT is a tough illness to cure.
Anthony March 29, 2017
Hi Mike,
Thanks for your insight into the Greek financial issues When the debt crisis eventually hits the U.S., do you think it may playout in a similar way where possibly some our national assests will need to be sold?
Thanks,
ARISTOTLE MICHOPOULOS March 29, 2017
Your analysis on Greece is shortsighted and biased.
And probably you don’t know in depth the problems of the country.
They are more complex.
Frederick W. Belland March 29, 2017
I am still waiting for a formal farewell or memorial for Larry Edelson. Of all the commentators I read I felt he was the most knowledgeable. A few words about his life and work would be appreciated. Thank you so much.
David March 30, 2017
Sad to learn about Larry Edelson’s death. I have really enjoyed reading his predictions and will sadly miss them.
WasteLand Warrior March 30, 2017
but what everyone is missing is that this is exactly the plan!… Lend a country money that they can never pay back until they are up against a wall and then force them to sell national assets and treasures (that belong to the people) to pay off these debts (or sorry: to postpone the day of reckoning, just to be broke anyway in the end, but now without any assets)..and pay the debts to whom?? to the Central bankers who created the money out of nothing in the first place!?… this is the biggest crime and robbery of humankind ever! and they are laughing at us!..Greece (and all other countries) should just stop paying on the same day and all declare bankruptcy…reset the system eliminating all this fake created debt from nothing, that is enslaving the planet….And don’t you doubt it, the same thing will happen here, they will own every asset in America when they come to collect here on 20 Trillion in fake debt.
David March 30, 2017
The same thing is happening in the UK where everything worth having is now owned by people from other countries – mainly Saudi, the Gulf States, India and China. They own the sea ports, the airports. most of London, gas and electric supplies. The list seems endless. In our free economy, anything goes We allow anybody with money to buy our assets whilst our government borrows money to give away to people in countries like India and China.
Bob Schubring March 30, 2017
Dear Wasteland Warrior:
The reason that Iceland actually succeeded at locking a couple of bankers in jail and telling the rest to go to Hell, is that Iceland’s politicians saw no reason to lie to the Icelandic voters about the true state of their country’s capacity to sustain human life. (I use that awkward phrase, because readers with a Marxist-Leninist education use “money” and “wealth” interchangeably, which is a fatal error of thinking. Money is a made-up symbol that can be replaced instantly. Wealth is the capacity for sustaining human life. We can make up imitation money to replace other money, because it, too, was an imitation. We cannot make up imitation bread or imitation sardines out of petroleum and sawdust…eating the imitation sardines made of petroleum and sawdust will simply make us sick, not satisfy actual hunger.)
Because Iceland’s politicians saw no need ever again to lie to their voters about the true state of the country’s capacity to sustain voters’ lives, the bankers had no services to offer Iceland, that would justify keeping them out of jail for a previous fraud.
I don’t know all the ins and outs of the Greek economy, but from what I understand, several US investment banks offered loans that restructured Greek debts, so that it would appear, when applying the accounting rules then in force in Brussels, that Greece had a lower debt than it actually did. This lower-than-actual figure was set, so as to meet the requirements of the European Union, for membership. Countries with too much debt to pay off, were to be denied EU membership, under that law. Therefore, the purpose of these loans was to help one government to defraud another.
Instead of locking in jail for fraud, the bankers who facilitated this offense, both Athens and Brussels politicians continue transacting business with these bankers. One can only conclude that those politicians want to make further concealments from the public, of the true state of their economy in terms of it’s capacity to sustain life.
The US banks that participated in this crime, also are carrying out the same offense in the US. Here in the US we have a program called Social Security. It’s built as a pure Ponzi scheme. Payments made into it, are paid out as benefits, except for a tiny surplus that was allowed to accumulate. FDR created it, in response to a banking crisis in 1933 that left many retirees penniless. Under the system, those retirees could rejoin the workforce for one year, retire, and get a benefit check, funded by younger workers who would continue making payments into the system. What FDR did not do, was audit the giant banking conglomerate known as the Federal Reserve System, to discover and punish the offenses that created the 1933 crisis. Instead of punishing bank criminals for banking crimes, FDR blamed the bank failures on a correction that took place in the stock market, and created new laws restricting certain kinds of stock trading only to rich people who had more than $1 million in assets. This was the basis of Elitism, the belief that a few highly-educated minds graduated from Harvard and Yale, can make America function, but the other Americans must defer to the Elite on all matters of judgment, or else disaster may strike.
Politicians, basically, cultivate these teams of professional liars, because they want to continue lying to the public who elect them, about the true capacity of the country to sustain life. Lying about this, enables the politicians to diminish the country’s capacity to sustain life, so that they can carry out certain short-range undertakings (e.g., wars) without any voters realizing that we’ve been harmed. We reap some of the benefits of the short-range undertakings, if there are any (the political class reap most of those benefits when there are any) and are lulled into the sense that it isn’t really harmful that all of this activity is going on that violates our laws.
The Anti-Elitist movement that’s now shaking up US politics, has it’s roots in the fact that voters have been lied-to, so frequently and so completely, that voters no longer trust the corporate media to tell them the truth about anything. Getting the spilled toothpaste back into the tube is no longer possible.
British friends of mine were in the habit of vacationing in Greece. It’s warm there, sooner, in Spring. They got to know some Greek citizens and became friends. Two summers ago, when Brussels politicians shut down the ATM machines and limited every Greek to 60 euros a week of bank withdrawals, those Britons became alarmed that Brussels politicians could command such a thing of Greek citizens. And then realized that Brussels politicians sought the same powers over Britons.
Accusing the British voters of every imaginable -ism and -phobia, failed to produce a Remain majority in the Brexit vote. Nobody whose Greek friends were stuck on a 60 euro-a-week allowance, viewed the Brussels eurocrats as benign.
james l fisher March 31, 2017
And yet here in the United States our politicians “think” that we pay our bills because we raise the debt limit and give ourselves more rope to hang ourselves with! Total debt composed of city, county, state and federal amount to about 1 million dollars per person. Since we do not in general, individually pay enough tax to pay the interest on this debt, we will default, the only question is when we will default and how. When a country has debt they can not pay there are three possible avenues 1. to repudiate the debt- that is I can not pay so I will not, 2. renegotiate- I can only afford to pay 40% of what I owe you- try that with social security! and 3. Inflate the debt away. The worst and most spineless way is 3, to inflate the debt away! You can rest assured that our politicians will choose the cheesiest most spineless way possible to “pay” the debt!
Beate March 31, 2017
Although Larry’s wisdom and steady hand at the helm is sorely missed, you, Mike, have seamlessly stepped into the picture. I continue to follow your updates with interest and appreciation.